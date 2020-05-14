4500 28TH ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Amazing Light-filled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo Perfectly Located! Open Concept and Loads of Features like 2 Parking Spots, Hardwood Floors, Plush Carpeting, Walk-in Closet, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Granite Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining Area, Laundry in Unit, Extra Storage, 2 Sets of Sliding Glass Doors to Large Patio & More!!! Pets considered case by case. Minutes to Shirlington Village with great restaurants, shops, library and live theatre. Across the street from the largest dog park in the county and biking/walking trails. Easy commuting - two bus stops to Pentagon metro, easy access to 395, and close to the future home of Amazon!