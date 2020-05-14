All apartments in Arlington
4500 28TH ROAD S
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

4500 28TH ROAD S

4500 28th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4500 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Amazing Light-filled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo Perfectly Located! Open Concept and Loads of Features like 2 Parking Spots, Hardwood Floors, Plush Carpeting, Walk-in Closet, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Granite Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining Area, Laundry in Unit, Extra Storage, 2 Sets of Sliding Glass Doors to Large Patio & More!!! Pets considered case by case. Minutes to Shirlington Village with great restaurants, shops, library and live theatre. Across the street from the largest dog park in the county and biking/walking trails. Easy commuting - two bus stops to Pentagon metro, easy access to 395, and close to the future home of Amazon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4500 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4500 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4500 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 28TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 4500 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4500 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4500 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 4500 28TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 4500 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4500 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 28TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
