4447 34TH ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

End 3 level townhome. One bedroom. 2 full baths. Finished basement. Fenced rear yard. Hardwood floors on main and upper, tile floor on lower level. Community pool and tennis. Easy commute to Pentagon, DC or Old Town Alexandria.