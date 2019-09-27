All apartments in Arlington
4447 34TH ST S
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

4447 34TH ST S

4447 34th Street South
Location

4447 34th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
End 3 level townhome. One bedroom. 2 full baths. Finished basement. Fenced rear yard. Hardwood floors on main and upper, tile floor on lower level. Community pool and tennis. Easy commute to Pentagon, DC or Old Town Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 34TH ST S have any available units?
4447 34TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 34TH ST S have?
Some of 4447 34TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 34TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
4447 34TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 34TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 4447 34TH ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4447 34TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 4447 34TH ST S offers parking.
Does 4447 34TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4447 34TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 34TH ST S have a pool?
Yes, 4447 34TH ST S has a pool.
Does 4447 34TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 4447 34TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 34TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 34TH ST S has units with dishwashers.
