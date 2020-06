Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end-unit townhouse in Ballston. Only a few blocks from the metro! New HVAC units and upgraded appliances, including 2-zone wine fridge.



Private fenced-in deck, wood-burning fireplace, and attic for storage.



Parking passes for (2) cars in the community parking lot. (No reserved spaces.)



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



$3850.00/mo, $3850.00 security deposit.