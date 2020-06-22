All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4336 N HENDERSON RD

4336 Henderson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Henderson Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS former model! 4 Levels of beauty and 4 Bedroom 3 FULL and 2 1/2 Baths! This SUNNY and BRIGHT Town Home is a commuter's dream with a bus stop right outside, MINUTES to Ballston and Virginia Square metros. Attached 2 car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Cozy GAS Fireplace. Roof top deck with gas grill! Kitchen island and Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Plantation shutters. Minutes to DC, Metro and MORE! Sorry, NO Pets and NO Smoking. No more than 2 incomes to qualify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 N HENDERSON RD have any available units?
4336 N HENDERSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 N HENDERSON RD have?
Some of 4336 N HENDERSON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 N HENDERSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
4336 N HENDERSON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 N HENDERSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 4336 N HENDERSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4336 N HENDERSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 4336 N HENDERSON RD does offer parking.
Does 4336 N HENDERSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 N HENDERSON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 N HENDERSON RD have a pool?
No, 4336 N HENDERSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 4336 N HENDERSON RD have accessible units?
No, 4336 N HENDERSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 N HENDERSON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 N HENDERSON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
