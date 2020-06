Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

~~ PERFECT LOCATION!! Bright End Unit Townhouse w/ Open Floor Plan, Fabulous one block to Ballston Metro. 2 Bedrooms Upstairs w/ separate Bathrooms, Master w/ Walk In Closet, Lower level is it's own Suite with it's own outside entrance, and also connects to rest of home. Updated Kitchen w/ Pass through to the Dining Room, Living Room w/ Fireplace, Outdoor Patio. One Parking Spot Assigned, Perfect for easy commuting. Access to shops, restaurants and more.