4304 34TH STREET S

Amenities
Available now! Sunny 2 bed / 2 bath updated condo in sought-after Fairlington features comfort and convenience. Main level master bed/bath and upper level loft style bed/bath. New lighting, hardware, and blinds; updated kitchen with new granite countertops; custom built-ins for plenty of storage; and modern paint and plush carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry - No Pets. Assigned parking spot in front of the building and plenty of off street parking. Easy access to shops/dining in Shirlington and the Bradlee Center and bus to the Pentagon Metro. Rent includes water, trash, all landscaping, snow removal, use of neighborhood amenities (pool, tennis/basketball courts, playground, community center). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property.