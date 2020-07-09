All apartments in Arlington
4304 34TH STREET S
4304 34TH STREET S

4304 34th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4304 34th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Available now! Sunny 2 bed / 2 bath updated condo in sought-after Fairlington features comfort and convenience. Main level master bed/bath and upper level loft style bed/bath. New lighting, hardware, and blinds; updated kitchen with new granite countertops; custom built-ins for plenty of storage; and modern paint and plush carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry - No Pets. Assigned parking spot in front of the building and plenty of off street parking. Easy access to shops/dining in Shirlington and the Bradlee Center and bus to the Pentagon Metro. Rent includes water, trash, all landscaping, snow removal, use of neighborhood amenities (pool, tennis/basketball courts, playground, community center). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 34TH STREET S have any available units?
4304 34TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 34TH STREET S have?
Some of 4304 34TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 34TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4304 34TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 34TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4304 34TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4304 34TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4304 34TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 4304 34TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 34TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 34TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4304 34TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4304 34TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4304 34TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 34TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 34TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

