All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4276 35TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4276 35TH STREET S
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

4276 35TH STREET S

4276 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4276 35th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely Clarendon model end-unit in Fairlington. 1500sqft New W/D. Nice HW Floors, Fenced Patio that opens onto grassy courtyard. Large master with walk-in closet (bonus!), Xtra Attic Storage. Steps away from pool, tennis cts, bball cts, gym, parks, playgrounds, dog park, and a cmnty center w/ soccer field & weekly farmers market. Easy access to two grocery stores & Bradlee Shopping Cntr. Blocks from 395 onramp but no traffic noise. Get to Pentagon and blue/yellow metro lines via direct bus <15 min. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4276 35TH STREET S have any available units?
4276 35TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4276 35TH STREET S have?
Some of 4276 35TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4276 35TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4276 35TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4276 35TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4276 35TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 4276 35TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4276 35TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4276 35TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4276 35TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4276 35TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4276 35TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4276 35TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4276 35TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4276 35TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4276 35TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University