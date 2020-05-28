4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Summer time fun! Gorgeous view of the resort-like pool from this 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Sought-after West Village of Shirlington! Former Builder's Model with Lots of Natural Sunlight, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors throughout. Granite Counters, Stainless-Steel Appliances & Gas Stove in Kitchen. Master Bedroom has Full Bath and Walk-in Closet with Organizers. Laundry area on the Bedroom Level. Terrific Community with Pool, Fitness Center and Party Room. Close to Shirlington restaurants and shops and major commuting routes! Community even offers a shuttle to metro. This is a WOW place to live.