Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4171 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4171 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Summer time fun! Gorgeous view of the resort-like pool from this 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Sought-after West Village of Shirlington! Former Builder's Model with Lots of Natural Sunlight, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors throughout. Granite Counters, Stainless-Steel Appliances & Gas Stove in Kitchen. Master Bedroom has Full Bath and Walk-in Closet with Organizers. Laundry area on the Bedroom Level. Terrific Community with Pool, Fitness Center and Party Room. Close to Shirlington restaurants and shops and major commuting routes! Community even offers a shuttle to metro. This is a WOW place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
