All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4139 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4139 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
BEST location in West Village - back corner patio unit opens to tree-lined TRANQUIL garden & picnic knoll. GORGEOUS 1 bedroom condo w/over 850 sq ft, HUGE Windows, beautiful custom kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite, gas stove, travertine/glass mosaic back-splash and 42 inch bruce cabinets. Brand New HVAC & Hot Water Heater! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. LARGE CUSTOM MADE walk-in closet, Washer and Dryer within the unit. Amenities: parking, pool, exercise rm, bike trails, picnic area, free shuttle to Pentagon Metro. Monthly HOA includes water, gas, trash, lawn maintenance, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, business center, parking for one car, 5 grill areas, indoor bike storage, outdoor fire pit, super dog friendly community, lounge area, and FREE shuttle to the Pentagon City Metro! Please submit your best and final offer by Tuesday May 12th before 2pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University