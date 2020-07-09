4139 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage yoga

BEST location in West Village - back corner patio unit opens to tree-lined TRANQUIL garden & picnic knoll. GORGEOUS 1 bedroom condo w/over 850 sq ft, HUGE Windows, beautiful custom kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite, gas stove, travertine/glass mosaic back-splash and 42 inch bruce cabinets. Brand New HVAC & Hot Water Heater! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. LARGE CUSTOM MADE walk-in closet, Washer and Dryer within the unit. Amenities: parking, pool, exercise rm, bike trails, picnic area, free shuttle to Pentagon Metro. Monthly HOA includes water, gas, trash, lawn maintenance, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, business center, parking for one car, 5 grill areas, indoor bike storage, outdoor fire pit, super dog friendly community, lounge area, and FREE shuttle to the Pentagon City Metro! Please submit your best and final offer by Tuesday May 12th before 2pm