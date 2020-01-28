All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:45 AM

4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4121 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4121 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
WELCOME TO A BEAUTIFUL 4TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE SETTING! CONDO HAS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT THAT ALLOWS THE NATURAL LIGHT TO SHINE THROUGH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH A NICE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. BEAUTIFUL CHERRY CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A GREAT OPEN SPACE TO COOK AND ENTERTAIN. HARD WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH A SHINE THAT REFLECTS THE LIGHTS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALK IN CLOSET. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNITFOR EASY CONVENIENCE. NICE COVERED DECK FOR ADDED LIVING SPACE OUTDOORS. NICE COMMUNITY POOL. COMMUNITY HAS PATIO'S WITH GRILLS AND TABLES THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY FOR ENTERTAINING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WITH A FREE SHUTTLE BUS THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO AND FROM PENTAGON CITY. SO MUCH MORE TO SEE AND APPRECIATE WITHIN THE CONDO UNIT AND THE COMMUNITY.. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT ARE SECURED FUNDS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

