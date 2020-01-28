4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4121 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204 Douglas Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
WELCOME TO A BEAUTIFUL 4TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE SETTING! CONDO HAS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT THAT ALLOWS THE NATURAL LIGHT TO SHINE THROUGH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH A NICE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. BEAUTIFUL CHERRY CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A GREAT OPEN SPACE TO COOK AND ENTERTAIN. HARD WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH A SHINE THAT REFLECTS THE LIGHTS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALK IN CLOSET. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNITFOR EASY CONVENIENCE. NICE COVERED DECK FOR ADDED LIVING SPACE OUTDOORS. NICE COMMUNITY POOL. COMMUNITY HAS PATIO'S WITH GRILLS AND TABLES THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY FOR ENTERTAINING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WITH A FREE SHUTTLE BUS THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO AND FROM PENTAGON CITY. SO MUCH MORE TO SEE AND APPRECIATE WITHIN THE CONDO UNIT AND THE COMMUNITY.. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT ARE SECURED FUNDS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
