4121 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

WELCOME TO A BEAUTIFUL 4TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE SETTING! CONDO HAS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT THAT ALLOWS THE NATURAL LIGHT TO SHINE THROUGH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH A NICE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. BEAUTIFUL CHERRY CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A GREAT OPEN SPACE TO COOK AND ENTERTAIN. HARD WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH A SHINE THAT REFLECTS THE LIGHTS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALK IN CLOSET. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNITFOR EASY CONVENIENCE. NICE COVERED DECK FOR ADDED LIVING SPACE OUTDOORS. NICE COMMUNITY POOL. COMMUNITY HAS PATIO'S WITH GRILLS AND TABLES THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY FOR ENTERTAINING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WITH A FREE SHUTTLE BUS THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO AND FROM PENTAGON CITY. SO MUCH MORE TO SEE AND APPRECIATE WITHIN THE CONDO UNIT AND THE COMMUNITY.. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT ARE SECURED FUNDS.