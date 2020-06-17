All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3944 9th Rd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3944 9th Rd S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3944 9th Rd S

3944 9th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Alcova Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3944 9th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
Bright Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 297294

GREAT FOR SHARING or FAMILY

Spacious, Convenient, Bright, Sunny, Clean.
3 level Town home
3 MASTER SUITES each with their OWN Bathroom.

Minutes from the Pentagon, Arlington Hall, Skyline Plaza, Fort Myer.
On direct Metro Bus route A, B, D, E, F & J.
1.2 miles to Pentagon, Pentagon City Mall & Pentagon Metro. 10 minutes to the heart of DC , 395 and GW Parkway.

Great friendly neighborhood close to shopping, fitness clubs, bars & restaurants

Large Living /Dining area with working fireplace
Private deck, utility room, washer, dryer, dishwasher, new central air, off street reserved & unreserved parking
Includes all utilities except electricity & internet.
Small pet friendly with $25.00 pet rental per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297294
Property Id 297294

(RLNE5844759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 9th Rd S have any available units?
3944 9th Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 9th Rd S have?
Some of 3944 9th Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 9th Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
3944 9th Rd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 9th Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 9th Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 3944 9th Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 3944 9th Rd S does offer parking.
Does 3944 9th Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3944 9th Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 9th Rd S have a pool?
No, 3944 9th Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 3944 9th Rd S have accessible units?
No, 3944 9th Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 9th Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 9th Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University