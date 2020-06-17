3944 9th Rd S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking internet access

Bright Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 297294



GREAT FOR SHARING or FAMILY



Spacious, Convenient, Bright, Sunny, Clean.

3 level Town home

3 MASTER SUITES each with their OWN Bathroom.



Minutes from the Pentagon, Arlington Hall, Skyline Plaza, Fort Myer.

On direct Metro Bus route A, B, D, E, F & J.

1.2 miles to Pentagon, Pentagon City Mall & Pentagon Metro. 10 minutes to the heart of DC , 395 and GW Parkway.



Great friendly neighborhood close to shopping, fitness clubs, bars & restaurants



Large Living /Dining area with working fireplace

Private deck, utility room, washer, dryer, dishwasher, new central air, off street reserved & unreserved parking

Includes all utilities except electricity & internet.

Small pet friendly with $25.00 pet rental per pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297294

Property Id 297294



(RLNE5844759)