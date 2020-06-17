3944 9th Rd S

Amenities
Bright Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 297294
GREAT FOR SHARING or FAMILY
Spacious, Convenient, Bright, Sunny, Clean.
3 level Town home
3 MASTER SUITES each with their OWN Bathroom.
Minutes from the Pentagon, Arlington Hall, Skyline Plaza, Fort Myer.
On direct Metro Bus route A, B, D, E, F & J.
1.2 miles to Pentagon, Pentagon City Mall & Pentagon Metro. 10 minutes to the heart of DC , 395 and GW Parkway.
Great friendly neighborhood close to shopping, fitness clubs, bars & restaurants
Large Living /Dining area with working fireplace
Private deck, utility room, washer, dryer, dishwasher, new central air, off street reserved & unreserved parking
Includes all utilities except electricity & internet.
Small pet friendly with $25.00 pet rental per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297294
(RLNE5844759)