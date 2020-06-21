All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3622 6TH ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3622 6TH ROAD N
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM

3622 6TH ROAD N

3622 6th Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3622 6th Road North, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3BR/2BA bungalow in amazing Location! Quick walk into both Virginia Square and Ballston. Short walk to 2 Metro stations and completely re-done Ballston Quarter! Updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors on main level, chef's kitchen w/ stainless steal appliances and gas cooking. Lots of natural light throughout! Off street parking. Rent includes mowing. 2 BR on main level and 1 on upper level. Great deck out back and cozy front porch for enjoyable outdoor living! Professional property management. NO pets, NO smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 6TH ROAD N have any available units?
3622 6TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 6TH ROAD N have?
Some of 3622 6TH ROAD N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 6TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
3622 6TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 6TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 3622 6TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3622 6TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 3622 6TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 3622 6TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 6TH ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 6TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 3622 6TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 3622 6TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 3622 6TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 6TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 6TH ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University