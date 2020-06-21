3622 6TH ROAD N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Charming 3BR/2BA bungalow in amazing Location! Quick walk into both Virginia Square and Ballston. Short walk to 2 Metro stations and completely re-done Ballston Quarter! Updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors on main level, chef's kitchen w/ stainless steal appliances and gas cooking. Lots of natural light throughout! Off street parking. Rent includes mowing. 2 BR on main level and 1 on upper level. Great deck out back and cozy front porch for enjoyable outdoor living! Professional property management. NO pets, NO smoking.