3615 N UPLAND STREET

Amenities
California Contemporary located on cul-de-sac in the scenic Country Club Hills subdivision of Arlington County, Virginia. Au pair/ in-law suite, 2 fireplaces (Ledge Rock & Tennessee Brick), New storm doors, new roof. New A/C, Furnace and hot water heater. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level.Stainless Steel Appliances. High efficiency toilets. Screened in porch overlooking 40 year old bamboo. Large family room on lower level with stone fireplace. Additional rooms, plenty of storage space. Private rear patio with lily pond. Grass Mowing every 2 weeks included.