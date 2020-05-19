3615 N UPLAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

California Contemporary located on cul-de-sac in the scenic Country Club Hills subdivision of Arlington County, Virginia. Au pair/ in-law suite, 2 fireplaces (Ledge Rock & Tennessee Brick), New storm doors, new roof. New A/C, Furnace and hot water heater. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level.Stainless Steel Appliances. High efficiency toilets. Screened in porch overlooking 40 year old bamboo. Large family room on lower level with stone fireplace. Additional rooms, plenty of storage space. Private rear patio with lily pond. Grass Mowing every 2 weeks included.