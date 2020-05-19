All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3615 N UPLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3615 N UPLAND STREET
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:24 AM

3615 N UPLAND STREET

3615 North Upland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3615 North Upland Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
California Contemporary located on cul-de-sac in the scenic Country Club Hills subdivision of Arlington County, Virginia. Au pair/ in-law suite, 2 fireplaces (Ledge Rock & Tennessee Brick), New storm doors, new roof. New A/C, Furnace and hot water heater. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level.Stainless Steel Appliances. High efficiency toilets. Screened in porch overlooking 40 year old bamboo. Large family room on lower level with stone fireplace. Additional rooms, plenty of storage space. Private rear patio with lily pond. Grass Mowing every 2 weeks included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 N UPLAND STREET have any available units?
3615 N UPLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 N UPLAND STREET have?
Some of 3615 N UPLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 N UPLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3615 N UPLAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 N UPLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3615 N UPLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3615 N UPLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 3615 N UPLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3615 N UPLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 N UPLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 N UPLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 3615 N UPLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3615 N UPLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3615 N UPLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 N UPLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 N UPLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University