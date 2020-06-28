All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

3537 S Four Mile Run Dr.

3537 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3537 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LUX 3BR, 3.5BA 2-car garage unit in Shirlington Crest, loaded with upgrades! - Luxurious 4LVL, 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car-garage Stanley Martin home in the sought after Shirlington Crest neighborhood, a premier location with the arts & entertainment of Arlington*This stunning townhouse has an inviting roof-top deck to spend your spare time and entertaining your guest*Hardwood floors, recess lighting & upgraded moldings throughout main level*True Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, upgraded cabinet hardware, granite countertops, backsplash, cabinet lighting stainless steel appliances including dual wall ovens, center island with 5-burner gas cooktop*Entire House wired for surround sound*Conveniently located steps away from Shirlington Villages with shopping, boutiques, theatres, award-winning restaurants and more*Hop onto I-395, Crystal City aka soon-to-be National Landing, also convenient drive to downtown Washington DC, Reagan Airport & Pentagon City METRO Station*Less driving means more time enjoying everything the area has to offer at your fingertips*WO&D trail & Four Mile Run dog park steps away*Close to popular areas such as Old Town Alexandria, the Pentagon, Clarendon, Ballston & Rosslyn*Additional storage space in garage & terrace level*You do not want to miss this*Lawncare included in rent

*AVAILABLE NOW*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346*

APPLY ONLINE: www.chamberstheory.com*MINIMUM CREDIT of +650*Maximum of only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify*Please include 2 Paystubs/W2's/Offer Lttr &/or Transfer Lttr*Email ALL Supporting Docs to Applications*Email/Text Listing Agent w/?'s*$50/per Applicant, must be provided payable to Chambers Theory for processing & presentation of application to owner

(RLNE5086038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. have any available units?
3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. have?
Some of 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. offers parking.
Does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. have a pool?
No, 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3537 S Four Mile Run Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
