3537 S Four Mile Run Dr.

LUX 3BR, 3.5BA 2-car garage unit in Shirlington Crest, loaded with upgrades! - Luxurious 4LVL, 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car-garage Stanley Martin home in the sought after Shirlington Crest neighborhood, a premier location with the arts & entertainment of Arlington*This stunning townhouse has an inviting roof-top deck to spend your spare time and entertaining your guest*Hardwood floors, recess lighting & upgraded moldings throughout main level*True Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, upgraded cabinet hardware, granite countertops, backsplash, cabinet lighting stainless steel appliances including dual wall ovens, center island with 5-burner gas cooktop*Entire House wired for surround sound*Conveniently located steps away from Shirlington Villages with shopping, boutiques, theatres, award-winning restaurants and more*Hop onto I-395, Crystal City aka soon-to-be National Landing, also convenient drive to downtown Washington DC, Reagan Airport & Pentagon City METRO Station*Less driving means more time enjoying everything the area has to offer at your fingertips*WO&D trail & Four Mile Run dog park steps away*Close to popular areas such as Old Town Alexandria, the Pentagon, Clarendon, Ballston & Rosslyn*Additional storage space in garage & terrace level*You do not want to miss this*Lawncare included in rent



(RLNE5086038)