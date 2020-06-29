3411 N PERSHING DRIVE

Amenities

Handsome 3 BR, 2.5 Bath Rambler w/ Unfinished Basement * Bright and Cheerful Atmosphere * Just minutes to DC, Ft Myers, Pentagon, Ballston Metro, Major Commuting Routes, Cool Eateries! * Gleaming Hardwoods Through-out * Basic Model Home -- Incredible Opportunity to Live Close-in * Private Driveway Parking * Huge Yard * All Touched Up and Ready For You to Move In! * Good Credit and References a Must * $100 One-Time On-boarding Fee * $50 Application Fee Per Adult * Narrated General Condition Walk Through Videos Will Be Provided * Sorry -- No Pets or Smoking! * More Photos to Follow!