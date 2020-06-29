All apartments in Arlington
3411 N PERSHING DRIVE
3411 N PERSHING DRIVE

3411 North Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3411 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Handsome 3 BR, 2.5 Bath Rambler w/ Unfinished Basement * Bright and Cheerful Atmosphere * Just minutes to DC, Ft Myers, Pentagon, Ballston Metro, Major Commuting Routes, Cool Eateries! * Gleaming Hardwoods Through-out * Basic Model Home -- Incredible Opportunity to Live Close-in * Private Driveway Parking * Huge Yard * All Touched Up and Ready For You to Move In! * Good Credit and References a Must * $100 One-Time On-boarding Fee * $50 Application Fee Per Adult * Narrated General Condition Walk Through Videos Will Be Provided * Sorry -- No Pets or Smoking! * More Photos to Follow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE have any available units?
3411 N PERSHING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE have?
Some of 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3411 N PERSHING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 N PERSHING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

