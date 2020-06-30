All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
3173 S STAFFORD STREET
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM

3173 S STAFFORD STREET

3173 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3173 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Large and renovated 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home on 3 levels! This residence features over 2,100 square feet of living space, a renovated kitchen and excellent storage space. The first level has an open living room layout that leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded and has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. There is a full bathroom and a large walk-in closet/pantry off of the kitchen. There is also a large outdoor patio perfect for grilling or lounging in the warmer months. The upstairs level features two bedrooms, a renovated bathroom and a ton of closet space. The lower level provides an additional living space, a built-in desk area perfect for a home office, a full-size washer/dryer, a full bathroom and an optional third bedroom. Fairlington is located just minutes to Shirlington, the Pentagon, DC and major commuter routes throughout the Northern Virginia area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
3173 S STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 3173 S STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 S STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3173 S STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 S STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3173 S STAFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 3173 S STAFFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3173 S STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 3173 S STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3173 S STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 S STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3173 S STAFFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

