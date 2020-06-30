3173 S STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

Large and renovated 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home on 3 levels! This residence features over 2,100 square feet of living space, a renovated kitchen and excellent storage space. The first level has an open living room layout that leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded and has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. There is a full bathroom and a large walk-in closet/pantry off of the kitchen. There is also a large outdoor patio perfect for grilling or lounging in the warmer months. The upstairs level features two bedrooms, a renovated bathroom and a ton of closet space. The lower level provides an additional living space, a built-in desk area perfect for a home office, a full-size washer/dryer, a full bathroom and an optional third bedroom. Fairlington is located just minutes to Shirlington, the Pentagon, DC and major commuter routes throughout the Northern Virginia area.