Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You cannot beat this location, this home is well maintained and ready for a new tenant. Home features 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, plus a den/office added to the main level. Main floor has hardwood floors and new carpet is getting installed on the upper level. Plus the back yard has a huge deck for entertaining and a detached 2 car garage with lots of attic storage.