All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3073 Buchanan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3073 Buchanan St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3073 Buchanan St

3073 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3073 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available:
19 February 2017 TO 31 March 2017
Available again:
30 April 2017 onward

Rate: per diem (fixed for short term or sliding scale for longer term)

FULLY FURNISHED two bedroom + loft unit
LOCATION: near Pentagon, Dept. of State friendly Language Institute, and Downtown D.C.
RATES: vary depending on budget and length of stay and are all inclusive (utilities, internet, premium TV, parking)
TRANSPORTATION: Metro shuttle in front of the unit runs regularly to Pentagon Metro station in 12 minutes!

We are well suited for:
- Members of the military in short/long stay per-diem assignments;
- Government workers in short/long stay per diem assignments;
- Private contractors looking for flexible lodging;
- College and Grad students seeking lodging for short/long term internships in the Washington DC metro area.

For the price of a hotel room, why not stay in a large, pet friendly unit that is near everything and carries the comforts of home?

DETAILED DESCRIPTION
This large WWII era two-bedroom + loft unit is located in Arlington, Virginia, next to Shirlington Village.

Fully furnished, includes: all utilities, high speed internet, and premium satellite television.
Kitchen is newly renovated with hardwood cabinets, new appliances, and granite countertops.
Bathroom features a heated tile floor and a bathtub.
Balcony off of the dining room adds additional space for entertaining.

LOCATION
The apartment is conveniently located in Arlington, VA with easy transit to the Pentagon Metro, U.S. State Department friendly Service Institute, and Downtown D.C.

METRO: Pentagon Metro: The stop for the shuttle to the Pentagon Metro is located in front of the apartment and arrives at the Pentagon Metro in twelve minutes.

U.S. State Department friendly Service Institute: The route to the facility avoids major highways and the driving time to the Institute is just ten minutes.

Downtown D.C.: The apartment is located just minutes from Downtown D.C., as the entrance to the freeway is next to Shirlington Village.

Apartment Details
- Square footage: 1,250 square feet of living space
- Living room with sofa, 2 chairs, 55 tv with dvr & dvd
- Dining room with table and seating for 6
- Two bedrooms plus loft:
-one queen size bed (bedroom one)
-one queen size bed (bedroom two)
-one twin bed (loft)
-One full bath with bathtub
-heated tile floor
- 3rd level walkup (33 steps upward)
- Year built: 1944
- Central air and heat
- Storage facilities located in the attic, measuring approximately 15 x 28
- Laundry facilities: front loading washer and dryer in unit
- Parking: 2 surface lot unassigned spaces available for a fee.
- Security: Front Door accessed via master key; guests can be allowed in via intercom system
- Amenities: 6 outdoor swimming pools, 5 tennis courts (lighted), tot playgrounds, community center
- Metro: 12 minute shuttle bus ride from front of building to Pentagon Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 Buchanan St have any available units?
3073 Buchanan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3073 Buchanan St have?
Some of 3073 Buchanan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3073 Buchanan St currently offering any rent specials?
3073 Buchanan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 Buchanan St pet-friendly?
No, 3073 Buchanan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3073 Buchanan St offer parking?
Yes, 3073 Buchanan St does offer parking.
Does 3073 Buchanan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3073 Buchanan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 Buchanan St have a pool?
Yes, 3073 Buchanan St has a pool.
Does 3073 Buchanan St have accessible units?
No, 3073 Buchanan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 Buchanan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3073 Buchanan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University