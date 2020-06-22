3073 Buchanan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access tennis court

Available:

19 February 2017 TO 31 March 2017

Available again:

30 April 2017 onward



Rate: per diem (fixed for short term or sliding scale for longer term)



FULLY FURNISHED two bedroom + loft unit

LOCATION: near Pentagon, Dept. of State friendly Language Institute, and Downtown D.C.

RATES: vary depending on budget and length of stay and are all inclusive (utilities, internet, premium TV, parking)

TRANSPORTATION: Metro shuttle in front of the unit runs regularly to Pentagon Metro station in 12 minutes!



We are well suited for:

- Members of the military in short/long stay per-diem assignments;

- Government workers in short/long stay per diem assignments;

- Private contractors looking for flexible lodging;

- College and Grad students seeking lodging for short/long term internships in the Washington DC metro area.



For the price of a hotel room, why not stay in a large, pet friendly unit that is near everything and carries the comforts of home?



DETAILED DESCRIPTION

This large WWII era two-bedroom + loft unit is located in Arlington, Virginia, next to Shirlington Village.



Fully furnished, includes: all utilities, high speed internet, and premium satellite television.

Kitchen is newly renovated with hardwood cabinets, new appliances, and granite countertops.

Bathroom features a heated tile floor and a bathtub.

Balcony off of the dining room adds additional space for entertaining.



LOCATION

The apartment is conveniently located in Arlington, VA with easy transit to the Pentagon Metro, U.S. State Department friendly Service Institute, and Downtown D.C.



METRO: Pentagon Metro: The stop for the shuttle to the Pentagon Metro is located in front of the apartment and arrives at the Pentagon Metro in twelve minutes.



U.S. State Department friendly Service Institute: The route to the facility avoids major highways and the driving time to the Institute is just ten minutes.



Downtown D.C.: The apartment is located just minutes from Downtown D.C., as the entrance to the freeway is next to Shirlington Village.



Apartment Details

- Square footage: 1,250 square feet of living space

- Living room with sofa, 2 chairs, 55 tv with dvr & dvd

- Dining room with table and seating for 6

- Two bedrooms plus loft:

-one queen size bed (bedroom one)

-one queen size bed (bedroom two)

-one twin bed (loft)

-One full bath with bathtub

-heated tile floor

- 3rd level walkup (33 steps upward)

- Year built: 1944

- Central air and heat

- Storage facilities located in the attic, measuring approximately 15 x 28

- Laundry facilities: front loading washer and dryer in unit

- Parking: 2 surface lot unassigned spaces available for a fee.

- Security: Front Door accessed via master key; guests can be allowed in via intercom system

- Amenities: 6 outdoor swimming pools, 5 tennis courts (lighted), tot playgrounds, community center

- Metro: 12 minute shuttle bus ride from front of building to Pentagon Metro