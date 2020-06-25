3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1

Amenities

APPEALING, One Bedroom PLUS LOFT (Bradford Model) with Supplemental Storage (off the Loft Space) in Forever Popular Fairlington! GORGEOUS Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Warm Cherry Cabinetry. This Unique and Striking Floorplan Features a Spiral Staircase to the Loft, Very High Ceilings in the Living Room Area with Large Windows Make this Model Feel Extremely Spacious and Architecturally Stunning! Your Very Own Balcony (off the Dining Area of this Home) is a Pleasant Outdoor Retreat to Relax. Enjoy all of the Amenities of an Established and Well Managed Condo Association - On-Site Management Office, Pools, Tennis, Community Room, Pavilion, Tot-Lot, Garbage Collection Six Days a Week, and even an Electric Car Charging Station! Great location - Easy Stroll or Drive to Shopping, Dining, and/or Entertainment in Nearby Shirlington, Brad Lee Shopping Center, Fairlington Shops, etc. Easy Commute - Metrobuses&ART Buses Connect with Metro OR Drive to Work and Play Utilizing Nearby On&Off-Ramps To/From I-395. $55 per Applicant, Application Processing Fee. Sorry, No Pets/No Smoking.