Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:17 PM

3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1

3047 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3047 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
APPEALING, One Bedroom PLUS LOFT (Bradford Model) with Supplemental Storage (off the Loft Space) in Forever Popular Fairlington! GORGEOUS Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Warm Cherry Cabinetry. This Unique and Striking Floorplan Features a Spiral Staircase to the Loft, Very High Ceilings in the Living Room Area with Large Windows Make this Model Feel Extremely Spacious and Architecturally Stunning! Your Very Own Balcony (off the Dining Area of this Home) is a Pleasant Outdoor Retreat to Relax. Enjoy all of the Amenities of an Established and Well Managed Condo Association - On-Site Management Office, Pools, Tennis, Community Room, Pavilion, Tot-Lot, Garbage Collection Six Days a Week, and even an Electric Car Charging Station! Great location - Easy Stroll or Drive to Shopping, Dining, and/or Entertainment in Nearby Shirlington, Brad Lee Shopping Center, Fairlington Shops, etc. Easy Commute - Metrobuses&ART Buses Connect with Metro OR Drive to Work and Play Utilizing Nearby On&Off-Ramps To/From I-395. $55 per Applicant, Application Processing Fee. Sorry, No Pets/No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 have any available units?
3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 have?
Some of 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 currently offering any rent specials?
3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 pet-friendly?
No, 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 offer parking?
Yes, 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 offers parking.
Does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 have a pool?
Yes, 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 has a pool.
Does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 have accessible units?
No, 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 S BUCHANAN ST #C1 has units with dishwashers.

