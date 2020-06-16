All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM

3025 MILITARY ROAD

3025 Military Road · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Military Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Bellevue Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
This beautiful fully renovated home is located in highly sought after Bellevue Forest in Arlington. It has been fully renovated from top to bottom featuring new tile and refinished hardwoods, brand new appliances, new granite countertops, fresh paint, new doors and windows. You can't beat the location - minutes to GW parkway, easy access to DC, Alexandria and Arlington. Don't park on Military Rd. Turn on to 31st and then take a Right on N Quincy. The home is located on a pipe stem just before the cul de sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 MILITARY ROAD have any available units?
3025 MILITARY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 MILITARY ROAD have?
Some of 3025 MILITARY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 MILITARY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3025 MILITARY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 MILITARY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3025 MILITARY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3025 MILITARY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3025 MILITARY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3025 MILITARY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 MILITARY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 MILITARY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3025 MILITARY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3025 MILITARY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3025 MILITARY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 MILITARY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 MILITARY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

