3025 MILITARY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful fully renovated home is located in highly sought after Bellevue Forest in Arlington. It has been fully renovated from top to bottom featuring new tile and refinished hardwoods, brand new appliances, new granite countertops, fresh paint, new doors and windows. You can't beat the location - minutes to GW parkway, easy access to DC, Alexandria and Arlington. Don't park on Military Rd. Turn on to 31st and then take a Right on N Quincy. The home is located on a pipe stem just before the cul de sac.