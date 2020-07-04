All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3020 S Abingdon St

3020 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE - 3 MONTH MINIMUM APRIL TO AUGUST
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Must see! Amazing opportunity to live in highly desired Fairlington. 2 Bedroom + Den + 2 Bath. This beautiful space, renovated and finished downstairs with updates throughout. Huge closets in both bedrooms. Large open kitchen with separate dining area. Full size washer/dryer. Large, private fenced-in back porch. Unassigned parking - two spaces for unit. LL room has small den, could be Storage, or Home Gym! Fabulous Amenities: 6 Pools, 12 Tennis Courts, Ample and EZ parking. Mins. to Shirlington, DC, Pentagon.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. Compare our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 S Abingdon St have any available units?
3020 S Abingdon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 S Abingdon St have?
Some of 3020 S Abingdon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 S Abingdon St currently offering any rent specials?
3020 S Abingdon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 S Abingdon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 S Abingdon St is pet friendly.
Does 3020 S Abingdon St offer parking?
Yes, 3020 S Abingdon St offers parking.
Does 3020 S Abingdon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 S Abingdon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 S Abingdon St have a pool?
Yes, 3020 S Abingdon St has a pool.
Does 3020 S Abingdon St have accessible units?
No, 3020 S Abingdon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 S Abingdon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 S Abingdon St has units with dishwashers.

