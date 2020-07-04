3020 S Abingdon St

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE - 3 MONTH MINIMUM APRIL TO AUGUST
AGENTS WELCOME! Must see! Amazing opportunity to live in highly desired Fairlington. 2 Bedroom + Den + 2 Bath. This beautiful space, renovated and finished downstairs with updates throughout. Huge closets in both bedrooms. Large open kitchen with separate dining area. Full size washer/dryer. Large, private fenced-in back porch. Unassigned parking - two spaces for unit. LL room has small den, could be Storage, or Home Gym! Fabulous Amenities: 6 Pools, 12 Tennis Courts, Ample and EZ parking. Mins. to Shirlington, DC, Pentagon.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. Compare our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly
