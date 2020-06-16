All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3007 20th Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3007 20th Court South
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

3007 20th Court South

3007 20th Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Nauck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3007 20th Court South, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated Henson Park townhome close to major employers, commuter routes, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment one could ask for! Two fireplaces in two living areas on different levels allows for maximum relaxation and privacy. Kitchen has granite counters, built-in microwave and plenty of storage. Outdoor spaces include a sizable deck on main level and covered patio space on lower with enclosed yard. Property is located within easy driving distance of the Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Reagan National Airport. Pets ok w/owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 20th Court South have any available units?
3007 20th Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 20th Court South have?
Some of 3007 20th Court South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 20th Court South currently offering any rent specials?
3007 20th Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 20th Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 20th Court South is pet friendly.
Does 3007 20th Court South offer parking?
No, 3007 20th Court South does not offer parking.
Does 3007 20th Court South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 20th Court South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 20th Court South have a pool?
No, 3007 20th Court South does not have a pool.
Does 3007 20th Court South have accessible units?
No, 3007 20th Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 20th Court South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 20th Court South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University