3007 20th Court South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated Henson Park townhome close to major employers, commuter routes, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment one could ask for! Two fireplaces in two living areas on different levels allows for maximum relaxation and privacy. Kitchen has granite counters, built-in microwave and plenty of storage. Outdoor spaces include a sizable deck on main level and covered patio space on lower with enclosed yard. Property is located within easy driving distance of the Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Reagan National Airport. Pets ok w/owner approval.