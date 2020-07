Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Short term lease available! Available through sublet through current tenant to January 15, with an option to negotiate with the management company to continue occupancy at that time. You can apply online on Long & Foster's website by searching on the MLS#. All details to be confirmed with the by contacting the listing agent, who can direct you to the management office for the development.