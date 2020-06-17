30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL and RENOVATED UNIT>Super location>Gorgeous, gleaming refinished wood floors>Freshly two-toned Painted>Large living area with lots of natural light>BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances>NEW fixtures>Corner bedroom with NEW carpeting + walk-in closet>RENOVATED full bathroom with tasteful appointments>Only 1.25 miles to Ballston Mall + Bus stop @ bldg.>Easy commute to downtown DC & Arlington Social Scene plus close to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, Parks, etc.> Across the street from the TJ Community Center w/workout area, basketball, track & more>Sorry-No Smokers>Cats & Birds only allowed>Laundry in building