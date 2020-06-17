All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:03 AM

30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD

30 South Old Glebe Road · (703) 538-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 South Old Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
BEAUTIFUL and RENOVATED UNIT>Super location>Gorgeous, gleaming refinished wood floors>Freshly two-toned Painted>Large living area with lots of natural light>BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances>NEW fixtures>Corner bedroom with NEW carpeting + walk-in closet>RENOVATED full bathroom with tasteful appointments>Only 1.25 miles to Ballston Mall + Bus stop @ bldg.>Easy commute to downtown DC & Arlington Social Scene plus close to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, Parks, etc.> Across the street from the TJ Community Center w/workout area, basketball, track & more>Sorry-No Smokers>Cats & Birds only allowed>Laundry in building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
No, 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity