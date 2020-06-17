30 S OLD GLEBE ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry

BEAUTIFUL and RENOVATED UNIT>Super location>Gorgeous, gleaming refinished wood floors>Freshly two-toned Painted>Large living area with lots of natural light>BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances>NEW fixtures>Corner bedroom with NEW carpeting + walk-in closet>RENOVATED full bathroom with tasteful appointments>Only 1.25 miles to Ballston Mall + Bus stop @ bldg.>Easy commute to downtown DC & Arlington Social Scene plus close to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, Parks, etc.> Across the street from the TJ Community Center w/workout area, basketball, track & more>Sorry-No Smokers>Cats & Birds only allowed>Laundry in building