2930 S BUCHANAN ST #B2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

STUNNING TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH GARDEN STYLE IN THE POPULAR AND SOUGHT AFTER FAIRLINGTON. ENJOY THE OVERSIZED BALCONY FOR YOUR MORNING COFFEE AND LIGHT CONTAINER GARDENING. DO NOT OVERLOOK THE HUGE STORAGE UNIT LOCATED ON FIRST FLOOR FOR BOXES ,BIKES, AND SO MUCH MORE. WHERE CAN YOU FIND A COMMUNITY IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING WITH POOLS, TENNIS, AND SIDEWALKS.OWNER WILL NOT ALLOW SMOKERS OR PETS. THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS HAVE BEEN DONE RECENTLY IN UPDGRADES. Fourth of July parades, holiday decorating, kids trick or treating and residents walking their dog or jogging with friends.Built with care and responsibility in the 1940~s, this home features all-brick construction, slate roofs and stone window sills, and is located within a few minutes to restaurants, grocery, post office, metro bus, Shirlington. the Sunday Farmer~s Market, community center, Bradlee shopping center, pools and tennis. All this in an incomparable location that is also close to D.C., Old Town and metro. Congratulations, you just found your new home!Top Floor - Wonderfully bright with lots of storage! Ready for you to move in. Community Center with Farmer's Market on the weekend is across the street. Close to Shirlington, Old Town, Pentagon, Mark Center, & DC. INCOME TO QUALIFY $1895 X40, SECURITY DEPOSIT =$1895 CREDIT CHECK FEE $55. Application will be done on-line.