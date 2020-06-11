All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2911 S WOODLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2911 S WOODLEY STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

2911 S WOODLEY STREET

2911 South Woodley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2911 South Woodley Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Introducing this charming home in the prime neighborhood of Courtbridge. Inviting open floor plan with tasteful renovations throughout. Cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom with closet space galore. Kitchen featuring oak cabinetry and stainless steel appliances with pass through to living/dining area. Enjoy the serene outdoor view from your own private deck. Updated bathroom. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Great location for commuting as this home is just minutes to metro bus, 395, DC, and Shirlington. Your furry best friend is welcome to enjoy this home as well! NOTE: Owners willing to leave couch and dining table if wanted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET have any available units?
2911 S WOODLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET have?
Some of 2911 S WOODLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 S WOODLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2911 S WOODLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 S WOODLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 S WOODLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 2911 S WOODLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 S WOODLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 2911 S WOODLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2911 S WOODLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 S WOODLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 S WOODLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University