2911 S WOODLEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Introducing this charming home in the prime neighborhood of Courtbridge. Inviting open floor plan with tasteful renovations throughout. Cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom with closet space galore. Kitchen featuring oak cabinetry and stainless steel appliances with pass through to living/dining area. Enjoy the serene outdoor view from your own private deck. Updated bathroom. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Great location for commuting as this home is just minutes to metro bus, 395, DC, and Shirlington. Your furry best friend is welcome to enjoy this home as well! NOTE: Owners willing to leave couch and dining table if wanted.