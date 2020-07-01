All apartments in Arlington
2889 S ABINGDON ST
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2889 S ABINGDON ST

2889 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2889 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
ALERT! Re-Activating this Terrific Property for a quick satisfactory application!! Looking for Feb 1 move in date** Fabulous LOCATION just off King Street W* A commuter's dream! Mere minutes to Mark Center, Pentagon, Ft Myer, and DC!! Vacant Now, freshly painted and ready for happy new tenant!! Such a cute 2 BR-2BA Townhouse with plenty of space on 3 Lvls* Hardwood floors on MN & Upper Lvls*Newer Windows complete with Blinds* Fully outfitted Efficient Kitchen and door to Fenced Back Yard with Patio*Master BR has a full Wall of Built-in drawers, space for a queen bed and a nice closet**Second BR has ample space for use as BR but can be an office **Enjoy Large Lower Lvl Recreation Room plus a bonus room with Cedar Closet and a Full Bathroom too! Full size Washer & Dryer complete the picture**Quiet Location at the end of a large Parking Lot/Courtyard**Even more parking on Street behind the fenced yard**Freshly Painted **Available Immediately! Happy New Year!**ABSOLUTELY MUST APPLY ONLINE See Instructions at the property and on the MLS. www.Longandfoster.com/rentals/2889-S-Abingdon-Street-Arlington-VA-22206-258049743

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 S ABINGDON ST have any available units?
2889 S ABINGDON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 S ABINGDON ST have?
Some of 2889 S ABINGDON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 S ABINGDON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2889 S ABINGDON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 S ABINGDON ST pet-friendly?
No, 2889 S ABINGDON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2889 S ABINGDON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2889 S ABINGDON ST offers parking.
Does 2889 S ABINGDON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2889 S ABINGDON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 S ABINGDON ST have a pool?
No, 2889 S ABINGDON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2889 S ABINGDON ST have accessible units?
No, 2889 S ABINGDON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 S ABINGDON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 S ABINGDON ST has units with dishwashers.

