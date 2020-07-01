2889 S ABINGDON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking

ALERT! Re-Activating this Terrific Property for a quick satisfactory application!! Looking for Feb 1 move in date** Fabulous LOCATION just off King Street W* A commuter's dream! Mere minutes to Mark Center, Pentagon, Ft Myer, and DC!! Vacant Now, freshly painted and ready for happy new tenant!! Such a cute 2 BR-2BA Townhouse with plenty of space on 3 Lvls* Hardwood floors on MN & Upper Lvls*Newer Windows complete with Blinds* Fully outfitted Efficient Kitchen and door to Fenced Back Yard with Patio*Master BR has a full Wall of Built-in drawers, space for a queen bed and a nice closet**Second BR has ample space for use as BR but can be an office **Enjoy Large Lower Lvl Recreation Room plus a bonus room with Cedar Closet and a Full Bathroom too! Full size Washer & Dryer complete the picture**Quiet Location at the end of a large Parking Lot/Courtyard**Even more parking on Street behind the fenced yard**Freshly Painted **Available Immediately! Happy New Year!**ABSOLUTELY MUST APPLY ONLINE See Instructions at the property and on the MLS. www.Longandfoster.com/rentals/2889-S-Abingdon-Street-Arlington-VA-22206-258049743