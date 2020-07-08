All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2828 S ABINGDON ST #B
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

2828 S ABINGDON ST #B

2828 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2828 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful brick end unit * 3 levels ** Sparkling wood flooring on main level * 2 bedroom * 2 baths ** enclosed patio area * Full sized washer/dryer ** white on white kitchen ** Pools and tennis ** Closeby Shirlington restaurants & theater * close proximity to Amazon HQ ** OWC small neutered pet with pet deposit ** No smoking ** $55 per adult application fee with on-line application* one month's rent and one month's rent as security deposit and pet deposit due on lease signing within 3 days of landlord acceptance * Please call listing agent when applying for further information * Shown ONLY by appointment * all must use masks and only two adults with agent allowed to view at a time. 40 X monthly rent to qualify * must present proof of income -current paystubs or firm offer letter .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B have any available units?
2828 S ABINGDON ST #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B have?
Some of 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B currently offering any rent specials?
2828 S ABINGDON ST #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B is pet friendly.
Does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B offer parking?
Yes, 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B offers parking.
Does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B have a pool?
Yes, 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B has a pool.
Does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B have accessible units?
No, 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 S ABINGDON ST #B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University