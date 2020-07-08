2828 S ABINGDON ST #B

2828 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful brick end unit * 3 levels ** Sparkling wood flooring on main level * 2 bedroom * 2 baths ** enclosed patio area * Full sized washer/dryer ** white on white kitchen ** Pools and tennis ** Closeby Shirlington restaurants & theater * close proximity to Amazon HQ ** OWC small neutered pet with pet deposit ** No smoking ** $55 per adult application fee with on-line application* one month's rent and one month's rent as security deposit and pet deposit due on lease signing within 3 days of landlord acceptance * Please call listing agent when applying for further information * Shown ONLY by appointment * all must use masks and only two adults with agent allowed to view at a time. 40 X monthly rent to qualify * must present proof of income -current paystubs or firm offer letter .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
