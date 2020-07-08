2828 S ABINGDON ST #B

Amenities

Beautiful brick end unit * 3 levels ** Sparkling wood flooring on main level * 2 bedroom * 2 baths ** enclosed patio area * Full sized washer/dryer ** white on white kitchen ** Pools and tennis ** Closeby Shirlington restaurants & theater * close proximity to Amazon HQ ** OWC small neutered pet with pet deposit ** No smoking ** $55 per adult application fee with on-line application* one month's rent and one month's rent as security deposit and pet deposit due on lease signing within 3 days of landlord acceptance * Please call listing agent when applying for further information * Shown ONLY by appointment * all must use masks and only two adults with agent allowed to view at a time. 40 X monthly rent to qualify * must present proof of income -current paystubs or firm offer letter .