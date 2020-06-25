All apartments in Arlington
2808 S ABINGDON STREET
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

2808 S ABINGDON STREET

2808 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2808 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Welcome to this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with PRIVATE entrance and a bonus PRIVATE outdoor patio - a rarity! Modern updates throughout to include a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, mosaic back splash, granite countertops, freshly painted, and gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy the remodeled bathroom to relax in after a long day at work. Enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in your PRIVATE fenced-in patio/garden area. Enjoy the amenities of Fairlington Village - incredible green spaces, dog parks, an abundance of walking trails, tot lots, 6 different swimming pools, 12 tennis courts, and a spacious community center. WALK to near attractions (movie theatre, Harris Teeter, Salons and Spas, etc) and an abundance of chic restaurants in Shirlington Village! A commuters dream just minutes to downtown DC and Pentagon City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
2808 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 2808 S ABINGDON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2808 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 S ABINGDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
No, 2808 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2808 S ABINGDON STREET has a pool.
Does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2808 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
