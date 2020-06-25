2808 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Welcome to this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with PRIVATE entrance and a bonus PRIVATE outdoor patio - a rarity! Modern updates throughout to include a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, mosaic back splash, granite countertops, freshly painted, and gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy the remodeled bathroom to relax in after a long day at work. Enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in your PRIVATE fenced-in patio/garden area. Enjoy the amenities of Fairlington Village - incredible green spaces, dog parks, an abundance of walking trails, tot lots, 6 different swimming pools, 12 tennis courts, and a spacious community center. WALK to near attractions (movie theatre, Harris Teeter, Salons and Spas, etc) and an abundance of chic restaurants in Shirlington Village! A commuters dream just minutes to downtown DC and Pentagon City!