Arlington, VA
2807 1ST PLACE S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2807 1ST PLACE S

2807 1st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

2807 1st Place South, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely Renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Home On Cul-De-Sac Within Walking Distance Of Ft. Myer. First Floor Features A Large Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Laundry, And Powder Room. Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Plenty Of Cabinets, And All New Appliances. Laundry Has Newer Washer And Dryer And Door That Leads To The Beautiful Fenced Back Yard. Upper Level Has 4 bedrooms and two newly refurbished full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout all living areas and Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile In All Baths And Laundry Room. Huge Back Yard With Brand New White Vinyl Fence. Two Patio Areas. Transit Information: 1.6 Miles to Clarendon Metro Station, Orange/Silver Line 0.5 Mile to Bus Stop, Sequoia/Dhs S Uhle Street WB @ S Walter Reed Drive, the bus then goes to the Clarendon Metro Station, Orange/Silver Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 1ST PLACE S have any available units?
2807 1ST PLACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 1ST PLACE S have?
Some of 2807 1ST PLACE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 1ST PLACE S currently offering any rent specials?
2807 1ST PLACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 1ST PLACE S pet-friendly?
No, 2807 1ST PLACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2807 1ST PLACE S offer parking?
No, 2807 1ST PLACE S does not offer parking.
Does 2807 1ST PLACE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 1ST PLACE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 1ST PLACE S have a pool?
No, 2807 1ST PLACE S does not have a pool.
Does 2807 1ST PLACE S have accessible units?
No, 2807 1ST PLACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 1ST PLACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 1ST PLACE S has units with dishwashers.
