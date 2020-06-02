2807 1ST PLACE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely Renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Home On Cul-De-Sac Within Walking Distance Of Ft. Myer. First Floor Features A Large Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Laundry, And Powder Room. Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Plenty Of Cabinets, And All New Appliances. Laundry Has Newer Washer And Dryer And Door That Leads To The Beautiful Fenced Back Yard. Upper Level Has 4 bedrooms and two newly refurbished full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout all living areas and Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile In All Baths And Laundry Room. Huge Back Yard With Brand New White Vinyl Fence. Two Patio Areas. Transit Information: 1.6 Miles to Clarendon Metro Station, Orange/Silver Line 0.5 Mile to Bus Stop, Sequoia/Dhs S Uhle Street WB @ S Walter Reed Drive, the bus then goes to the Clarendon Metro Station, Orange/Silver Line.