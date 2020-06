Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Appliances, update bathrooms,and hardwood floors throughout, + More!!! Tucked away in a quite cul-de-sac directly across the street from park. One-Car attached garage. Only 7 Blocks to Crystal City Metro and restaurants. 15-20 min drive to Old Town, VA.