Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Large, two story home in close proximity to Clarendon Metro, bus stop, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 10 minute walk to metro. Total of 7 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on two levels. Each level has it's own entrance, kitchen, bathrooms and washer/dryer. Driveway that can fit 3 cars as well as street parking. Both levels are being offered for rent as one unit.