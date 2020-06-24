All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:18 PM

2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B

2800 16th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Nauck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2800 16th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse style condo. Updated kitchen with open floor plan, new cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove, and dishwasher. Beautifully tiled floors in kitchen and bath and re-finished hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit and ample parking out front. Storage shed on patio for all outdoor gear. 1 block from city park/tennis/basketball courts, Community Center and bus stops for 3 different routes. 3 blocks from all that Columbia Pike has to offer. 1 mile from Shirlington and I-395. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B have any available units?
2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B have?
Some of 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B offers parking.
Does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B have a pool?
No, 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University