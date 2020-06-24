2800 16th Road South - B, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse style condo. Updated kitchen with open floor plan, new cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove, and dishwasher. Beautifully tiled floors in kitchen and bath and re-finished hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit and ample parking out front. Storage shed on patio for all outdoor gear. 1 block from city park/tennis/basketball courts, Community Center and bus stops for 3 different routes. 3 blocks from all that Columbia Pike has to offer. 1 mile from Shirlington and I-395. Pets on case by case basis.