Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2765 S IVES STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

2765 S IVES STREET

2765 South Ives Street · No Longer Available
Location

2765 South Ives Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
AURORA HILLS - Private Cul-de-sac setting. Ideal location next to Ft. Scott Park. Large 5 level Split level home with ample room for everyone. Spacious open LR and DR w/ French doors to a spacious deck. Nice kitchen with ample prep space and cabinets with exit to the deck. Large MBR suite with sitting room, ensuite bath and 2 walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath on level up. The lower level has a bright family room with a gas fireplace, storage closet, full bath and a convenient 5th bedroom for guests, au pair etc. The basement offers a huge storage room. Freshly painted, hardwood floors on main and both bedroom levels. Carport and driveway parking complete this lovely home. Professionally managed, vacant and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 S IVES STREET have any available units?
2765 S IVES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 S IVES STREET have?
Some of 2765 S IVES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 S IVES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2765 S IVES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 S IVES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2765 S IVES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2765 S IVES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2765 S IVES STREET offers parking.
Does 2765 S IVES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 S IVES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 S IVES STREET have a pool?
No, 2765 S IVES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2765 S IVES STREET have accessible units?
No, 2765 S IVES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 S IVES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 S IVES STREET has units with dishwashers.
