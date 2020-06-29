2765 S IVES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

AURORA HILLS - Private Cul-de-sac setting. Ideal location next to Ft. Scott Park. Large 5 level Split level home with ample room for everyone. Spacious open LR and DR w/ French doors to a spacious deck. Nice kitchen with ample prep space and cabinets with exit to the deck. Large MBR suite with sitting room, ensuite bath and 2 walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath on level up. The lower level has a bright family room with a gas fireplace, storage closet, full bath and a convenient 5th bedroom for guests, au pair etc. The basement offers a huge storage room. Freshly painted, hardwood floors on main and both bedroom levels. Carport and driveway parking complete this lovely home. Professionally managed, vacant and available immediately.