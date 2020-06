Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely updated rambler in close and convenient Arlington neighborhood. Kitchen updated and remodeled w/ open concept. Full bath in basement totally remodeled and updated. Updated laundry room . Hardwood floors thru out. Space for office/den in walkout basement . 2 working fireplaces. Sunroom off kitchen opens to back deck and fully fenced backyard. Light & bright. Walk to metro, shopping and restaurants. Minutes to 66 and DC. Come and see.