2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Beautifully renovated 2 BR 1 bath in a very convenient location to Shirlington! Engineered hardwood flooring throughout living room and gleaming tile throughout kitchen and dining. Modern kitchen with stone counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Fresh and neutral paint throughout. Cozy fireplace in the living room is a nice additional feature. This condo is ready to move in! Washer/dryer inside unit. Private balcony off of kitchen with grill and storage (convey as-is) and bus stop across the street. Upper level has two bedrooms with carpet, and a renovated bath. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagonand the National Airport. One parking decal included in rent. Pets considered with refundable deposit. Available Now!! Community Fees include: $250 move-in fee, $25 yearly pet fee. $100 guest parking pass, $20 pool passes.