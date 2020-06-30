All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE

2725 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2725 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Beautifully renovated 2 BR 1 bath in a very convenient location to Shirlington! Engineered hardwood flooring throughout living room and gleaming tile throughout kitchen and dining. Modern kitchen with stone counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Fresh and neutral paint throughout. Cozy fireplace in the living room is a nice additional feature. This condo is ready to move in! Washer/dryer inside unit. Private balcony off of kitchen with grill and storage (convey as-is) and bus stop across the street. Upper level has two bedrooms with carpet, and a renovated bath. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagonand the National Airport. One parking decal included in rent. Pets considered with refundable deposit. Available Now!! Community Fees include: $250 move-in fee, $25 yearly pet fee. $100 guest parking pass, $20 pool passes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE have any available units?
2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE have?
Some of 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 S WALTER REED DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University