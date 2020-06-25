All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2717 S JUNE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2717 S JUNE STREET
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

2717 S JUNE STREET

2717 South June Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2717 South June Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge Brick Colonial w/1 car garage. Freshly Painted and Hardwood floors thru-out. Large kitchen w/Cathedral Ceilings and Skylights - very light and bright. Breakfast area with a woodburning fireplace. 2 kitchen sinks-One overlooking the backyard and an island kitchen sink w/gas cooktop. 2 cooking ovens and lots of counter space to make those special gourmet meals! Formal Dining room, Living Room and a side room which could be used as a main bedroom/den. Beautifully landscaped backyard -fenced in with a large private patio off the kitchen. Good size 3 bedrooms upstairs. Lower level has a recreation room w/ wood burning stove and an extra room w/ full bathroom. This home has lots of room approx 3200 square feet. Great home! Metrbus stop on corner of Arlington Ridge Road to take you to Pentagon /Metro. Dogs- case by case. -2 Incomes to Qualify -No smoking. Apply at ArlingtonRealtyManagementdotcom, click find a home, scroll down to the address apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 S JUNE STREET have any available units?
2717 S JUNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 S JUNE STREET have?
Some of 2717 S JUNE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 S JUNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2717 S JUNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 S JUNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 S JUNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2717 S JUNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2717 S JUNE STREET offers parking.
Does 2717 S JUNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 S JUNE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 S JUNE STREET have a pool?
No, 2717 S JUNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2717 S JUNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2717 S JUNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 S JUNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 S JUNE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University