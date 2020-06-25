2717 S JUNE STREET

Amenities

Huge Brick Colonial w/1 car garage. Freshly Painted and Hardwood floors thru-out. Large kitchen w/Cathedral Ceilings and Skylights - very light and bright. Breakfast area with a woodburning fireplace. 2 kitchen sinks-One overlooking the backyard and an island kitchen sink w/gas cooktop. 2 cooking ovens and lots of counter space to make those special gourmet meals! Formal Dining room, Living Room and a side room which could be used as a main bedroom/den. Beautifully landscaped backyard -fenced in with a large private patio off the kitchen. Good size 3 bedrooms upstairs. Lower level has a recreation room w/ wood burning stove and an extra room w/ full bathroom. This home has lots of room approx 3200 square feet. Great home! Metrbus stop on corner of Arlington Ridge Road to take you to Pentagon /Metro. Dogs- case by case. -2 Incomes to Qualify -No smoking. Apply at ArlingtonRealtyManagementdotcom, click find a home, scroll down to the address apply