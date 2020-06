Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Clarendon! Stainless Appliances, Back Splash in Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops and Wood Floors in Dining/Living Room. Carpet Was Just Replaced With Brand New Wood Floors! Stacked Washer/Dryer in Unit. Shows Well and in Great Location! Only a 15 min Walk to Clarendon Metro, Easy Access to 50 and 395. Available Now.**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**