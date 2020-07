Amenities

Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo Ready for April 1st Move in Date! WOW! Remodeled Condo located right at the intersection of N Fillmore St and Arlington Blvd Rt 50. This property has every part of it upgraded! Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops! Updated bathroom with modern design with glass shower door and toilet w/ bidet. Located minutes from Clarendon. A MUST SEE PROPERTY!! Schedule a showing!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**