2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F.

1br/1ba second floor, garden style condo unit for rent in the charming and quiet Windgate III neighborhood near Shirlington Village a few exits from Washington D.C.



Water included in utilities; you pay for electricity. Plenty of parking. New carpet, paint, refrigerator, water heater, bathroom vanity, and medicine cabinet (HVAC is five years old). Upgraded kitchen. Walk-in closet, attic, and outdoor storage closet. Five large bay windows, recessed lighting, fireplace, and balcony. Lots of natural light and great energy!



One year lease required per condo association bylaws for the first year. $100 move in fee. One pet allowed in case by case basis.



Ample showing times available.



