2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F.
2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F

2618 South Arlington Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2618 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1br/1ba Condo in Arlington for Rent by Owner - Property Id: 191873

1br/1ba second floor, garden style condo unit for rent in the charming and quiet Windgate III neighborhood near Shirlington Village a few exits from Washington D.C.

Water included in utilities; you pay for electricity. Plenty of parking. New carpet, paint, refrigerator, water heater, bathroom vanity, and medicine cabinet (HVAC is five years old). Upgraded kitchen. Walk-in closet, attic, and outdoor storage closet. Five large bay windows, recessed lighting, fireplace, and balcony. Lots of natural light and great energy!

One year lease required per condo association bylaws for the first year. $100 move in fee. One pet allowed in case by case basis.

Ample showing times available.

Photo one with the brown chairs on the balcony is the unit for rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191873
Property Id 191873

(RLNE5406823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F have any available units?
2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F have?
Some of 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F currently offering any rent specials?
2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F is pet friendly.
Does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F offer parking?
Yes, 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F offers parking.
Does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F have a pool?
No, 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F does not have a pool.
Does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F have accessible units?
No, 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 South Arlington Mill Drive F has units with dishwashers.

