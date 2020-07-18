2616 FRANKLIN ROAD

Amenities

Awesome location right off Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Whole Foods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more! This brick Cape Cod, single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Lyon Village. This 1,700 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The top floor provides the master bedroom with a spacious closet and private bathroom. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, dining room, mud room, galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The finished lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, large family room, washer and dryer and tons of storage. Walk out to rear backyard and spacious driveway. Sorry, no pets. Home is currently being renovated, available to show after 7/22; more photos coming soon!