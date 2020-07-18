All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

2616 FRANKLIN ROAD

2616 North Franklin Road · (703) 528-2288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2616 North Franklin Road, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome location right off Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Whole Foods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more! This brick Cape Cod, single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Lyon Village. This 1,700 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The top floor provides the master bedroom with a spacious closet and private bathroom. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, dining room, mud room, galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The finished lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, large family room, washer and dryer and tons of storage. Walk out to rear backyard and spacious driveway. Sorry, no pets. Home is currently being renovated, available to show after 7/22; more photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD have any available units?
2616 FRANKLIN ROAD has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD have?
Some of 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2616 FRANKLIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD offers parking.
Does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 FRANKLIN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
