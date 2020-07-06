2604 N WINCHESTER STREET

Amenities

air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Charming North Arlington duplex in a leafy neighborhood with beautiful parks and in close proximity to East Falls Church Metro Station, two blocks to buss routes, and just a block from the bike path. Convenient to the popular Falls Church farmers' market, Harris Teeter, North Side Social, and all of shopping and restaurants in central Falls Church. The house boasts an expanded kitchen great for entertaining, a recently-replaced A/C unit and refrigerator, and a new carpet in the basement. The owners provide quarterly yard upkeep service. The house is zoned for Arlington County Public Schools.