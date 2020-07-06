All apartments in Arlington
2604 N WINCHESTER STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

2604 N WINCHESTER STREET

2604 North Winchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

2604 North Winchester Street, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming North Arlington duplex in a leafy neighborhood with beautiful parks and in close proximity to East Falls Church Metro Station, two blocks to buss routes, and just a block from the bike path. Convenient to the popular Falls Church farmers' market, Harris Teeter, North Side Social, and all of shopping and restaurants in central Falls Church. The house boasts an expanded kitchen great for entertaining, a recently-replaced A/C unit and refrigerator, and a new carpet in the basement. The owners provide quarterly yard upkeep service. The house is zoned for Arlington County Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

