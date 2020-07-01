26 S. Pershing Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd803bf096 ---- Recently built single family home with inviting front porch and room to spread out. Huge, open living/kitchen/dining area features wood floors, fire place, stainless steel, pantry, breakfast bar, and walk out to freshly sodded yard. Expansive upper level boasts sitting area, entry to master suite, additional beds, jack and jill bath, and full walk up stair to enormousness storage area. Master suite entails tray ceilings, walk in closets, and additional grooming/sitting room. Master bath has dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. In-law suite ans laundry on entry level, additional game room and full bath on lower level. Lawn care included! Awesome location: steps to bus that runs to Rosslyn and DC! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos