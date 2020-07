Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

PLEASE CALL/TEXT / OR USE SHOWING TIME FOR APPT TIME. DO NOT JUST GO!! HOME HAS BEEN CLEANED AND SANITIZED AND YOU MUST WEAR A MASK, GLOVES, AND SHOE COVERS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY. Great end townhome with newer windows (Aug 2014) Two Master Bedrooms each with own bath. Engineered hardwoods on the main and carpet on the bedroom level. Wood burning fireplace in the kitchen. Wonderful fenced in patio perfect for grilling and dining al fresco. Pets are case by case with a pet deposit - per pet. No smoking in the unit