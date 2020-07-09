All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2532 S Walter Reed #D

2532 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
2532 S Walter Reed #D Available 07/03/20 Renovated & Updated 3BR Brick townhome available 7.3.20 - RENOVATED BRICK TOWNHOME! Granite Countertops! Updated Appliances! HDWD FLOORS on main LVL. Living Rm has atrium doors to adorable Juliet balcony/deck * Cozy Fireplace with Brick surround Mantle in Living Room * Master Bdrm has separate sink and dressing area * Finished BSMNT with Full Bathroom*This home will bring cheer to those who live here! Pets case by case*Water/sewer/ trash removal/HOA fee included in rent!Close to community pool and tennis courts, Nearby bike/walking trails*Walking distance to Shirlington shops & restaurants, Close to major commuter routes, 5 mins to the Pentagon*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS BUT MUST WEAR FACEMASKS*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d0228b60-13e0-4fcf-a713-481d5ae7784a*

*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.3.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Chris H for details on viewing & applying for this home.
chris.harold@chamberstheory.com or call (703) 667-0462

(RLNE5779268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 S Walter Reed #D have any available units?
2532 S Walter Reed #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 S Walter Reed #D have?
Some of 2532 S Walter Reed #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 S Walter Reed #D currently offering any rent specials?
2532 S Walter Reed #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 S Walter Reed #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 S Walter Reed #D is pet friendly.
Does 2532 S Walter Reed #D offer parking?
No, 2532 S Walter Reed #D does not offer parking.
Does 2532 S Walter Reed #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 S Walter Reed #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 S Walter Reed #D have a pool?
Yes, 2532 S Walter Reed #D has a pool.
Does 2532 S Walter Reed #D have accessible units?
No, 2532 S Walter Reed #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 S Walter Reed #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 S Walter Reed #D does not have units with dishwashers.

