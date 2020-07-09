Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

2532 S Walter Reed #D Available 07/03/20 Renovated & Updated 3BR Brick townhome available 7.3.20 - RENOVATED BRICK TOWNHOME! Granite Countertops! Updated Appliances! HDWD FLOORS on main LVL. Living Rm has atrium doors to adorable Juliet balcony/deck * Cozy Fireplace with Brick surround Mantle in Living Room * Master Bdrm has separate sink and dressing area * Finished BSMNT with Full Bathroom*This home will bring cheer to those who live here! Pets case by case*Water/sewer/ trash removal/HOA fee included in rent!Close to community pool and tennis courts, Nearby bike/walking trails*Walking distance to Shirlington shops & restaurants, Close to major commuter routes, 5 mins to the Pentagon*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS BUT MUST WEAR FACEMASKS*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d0228b60-13e0-4fcf-a713-481d5ae7784a*



*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.3.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Chris H for details on viewing & applying for this home.

chris.harold@chamberstheory.com or call (703) 667-0462



(RLNE5779268)