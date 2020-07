Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Availible for occupancy starting 7/8/2020! GORGEOUS BARTON PLACE CONDOMINIUM-SECONDS TO METRO-SHOPS-PARKS 2 MASTER SUITES-W/2 FULL BATHS-HARDWOODS IN LIVING RM W/FIREPLACE-PATIO OFF UPPER SUITE-2 PARKING PERMITS INCLUDED - NEW RENOVATIONS (NOT PICTURED) INCLUDE: NEW BATHROOM FLOOR IN UPPER LEVEL AND NEW MIRRORS AND LIGHTING IN BOTH BATHROOMS). Must register vehicles with the assocaition. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.