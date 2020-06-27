All apartments in Arlington
2512 2ND ROAD N

2512 2nd Road North · No Longer Available
Location

2512 2nd Road North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Reduced! What a fantastic home. Fully updated and first time on the market since 2000. New bath and kitchen and lots of other updates. This home truly shows how much the owners loved it. It is spotless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 2ND ROAD N have any available units?
2512 2ND ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 2ND ROAD N have?
Some of 2512 2ND ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 2ND ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
2512 2ND ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 2ND ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 2512 2ND ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2512 2ND ROAD N offer parking?
No, 2512 2ND ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 2512 2ND ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 2ND ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 2ND ROAD N have a pool?
No, 2512 2ND ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 2512 2ND ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 2512 2ND ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 2ND ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 2ND ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
