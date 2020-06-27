2512 2ND ROAD N

2512 2nd Road North, Arlington, VA 22201 Lyon Park
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Reduced! What a fantastic home. Fully updated and first time on the market since 2000. New bath and kitchen and lots of other updates. This home truly shows how much the owners loved it. It is spotless.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
