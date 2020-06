Amenities

Dramatic, bright, and open floor plan 1 Bedroom. It features a recently updated kitchen, HW floors, and is ready to be called home. Wood floors, Washer/Dryer, Plenty of parking. Walkable to Clarendon and Courthouse metro stops. Live that famed Arlington lifestyle as you can walk to restaurants, shops, and plenty of night life. Only 2 lights to D.C. Close to 395, Pentagon, Ballston and Pentagon City malls. Always plenty of parking!!.