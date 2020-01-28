All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2502 S Joyce St

2502 South Joyce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 South Joyce Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3BR house in prime location up the hill from Crystal City (also known as 1001 26th St South) close to 23rd St restaurant strip with charming touches and interesting spaces throughout. There are gorgeous embedded wooden corner cabinets in the dining rooms, a sunny window-surrounded music room, and wooden floors throughout. This old neighborhood is filled with gardens and life. New fridge and w/d, garage. Walking distance to restaurants, two metro stations (12 minutes to either Crystal City and Pentagon City metros and bus hub) and Pentagon City mall, parks and ball fields.

(RLNE5295866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 S Joyce St have any available units?
2502 S Joyce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 S Joyce St have?
Some of 2502 S Joyce St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 S Joyce St currently offering any rent specials?
2502 S Joyce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 S Joyce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 S Joyce St is pet friendly.
Does 2502 S Joyce St offer parking?
Yes, 2502 S Joyce St offers parking.
Does 2502 S Joyce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 S Joyce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 S Joyce St have a pool?
No, 2502 S Joyce St does not have a pool.
Does 2502 S Joyce St have accessible units?
No, 2502 S Joyce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 S Joyce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 S Joyce St does not have units with dishwashers.

