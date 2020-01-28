2502 S Joyce St

Amenities

Fabulous 3BR house in prime location up the hill from Crystal City (also known as 1001 26th St South) close to 23rd St restaurant strip with charming touches and interesting spaces throughout. There are gorgeous embedded wooden corner cabinets in the dining rooms, a sunny window-surrounded music room, and wooden floors throughout. This old neighborhood is filled with gardens and life. New fridge and w/d, garage. Walking distance to restaurants, two metro stations (12 minutes to either Crystal City and Pentagon City metros and bus hub) and Pentagon City mall, parks and ball fields.



(RLNE5295866)