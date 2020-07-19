2448 S Monroe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you 3 level home with 2 bdrm / 2 full baths, finished basement that has ample storage space and a laundry /utility room and a full bath in the basement. Lawn care included in rent! This elegant home has NEW paint, sits on a LARGE corner lot with a front porch, backyard w/ 8-foot PRIVACY fence for entertaining, plenty of off-street parking, and shed. Inside the home there are vintage HARDWOOD floors, windows with great VIEWS , second-floor master bedroom has a beautiful view overlooking Arlington and Alexandria. The kitchen features GRANITE counter tops with back splash, a deep sink with a swivel faucet, a new built -in microwave oven, and new flooring. This home has the ideal COMMUTER location with easy access to I-395, close to bus stops, and a short distance to Shirlington for dining, and shopping. Pets must be under 20lbs. $500 refundable pet pet deposit required. Please call Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.